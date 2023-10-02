Suara.com – It wouldn’t be Cristiano Ronaldo if he didn’t set a record. This time, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the Saudi Arabian League for the 2023-2024 season or the first season of his career in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo has shown his sharpness since the 2022/2023 season, when he joined Al Nassr in January 2023. Even though he arrived in the middle of the season, Ronaldo immediately stole attention with his brilliant performance in the Saudi Pro League.

At that time, Ronaldo managed to score a total of 14 goals in just half a season. This is an impressive achievement, especially when compared to the previous season’s top scorer, Al Ittihad’s Abderrazak Hamdalah, who scored 21 goals.

Ronaldo is only around 7 goals behind Hamdalah, even though he only played half the season. This is clear proof that this former Manchester United player still has extraordinary talent.

Now, Ronaldo is again leading the list of top scorers in the Saudi Arabian League for the 2023/2024 season.

Ronaldo continues to be a hero for Al Nassr. This time, his team had to work hard to beat hosts Al Tai in a fierce match.

Al Nassr managed to take the lead through Talisca’s goal in the first half (32′ minute), but Al Tai managed to equalize through Virgil Misidjan (79′ minute). However, in the 87th minute, Ronaldo scored a penalty which ultimately became the decisive victory for Al Nassr.

This goal was Ronaldo’s 10th in the Saudi Arabian League this season, scored in eight matches.

This feat shows the extraordinary sharpness of the superstar, who does not appear to be showing any signs of slowing down in form. In fact, this season could be one of his best seasons outside Europe.

Ronaldo’s goals have proven crucial for Al Nassr, who are currently fourth in the Saudi Arabian League standings. They have big ambitions to catch up with Al Hilal who are at the top of the standings.