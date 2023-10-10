If the loss per car is approximately equal to what it should cost gross, something is going wrong. At Rivian they make a crazy amount of loss per car sold.

Building an electric car is not that easy. A lot of long-standing car brands are now discovering this. It is almost a completely different sport. That is also one of the reasons why so many new car brands are suddenly being added. Although they do not have such an extensive infrastructure, they can organize it optimally themselves.

Think of it a bit like a good bolognese sauce, but you have to adjust it halfway for a vegetarian person with a tomato allergy. Then you’d rather start all over again, right? However, that is not always the solution, as it turns out. Rivian is a manufacturer of only electric cars and for the time being they have not yet fully mastered how to do it cost-effectively.

Loss by car Rivian

The manufacturer sells an expensive, luxury pickup (the R1T) and an SUV (R1S). However, they are not yet making money. On the contrary, they make huge losses per car. Right now that’s $33,000 per car! The Wall Street Journal reports this.

The financial newspaper briefly offset the company’s fixed costs with the number of Rivians sold to arrive at this incredibly bizarre amount. They further report that Rivian has already burned $18 billion so far. Foetsie.

Of course, Rivian has adjusted its activities a bit and started paying attention to costs. Rivian’s founder and CEO – Robert Scaringe – has taken efficiency measures. The company is currently losing 1 billion per quarter. A simple calculation shows us that they are still throwing $4 billion down the drain every year.

Autoblog nuance

Of course it is also time for the much-needed and now famous Autoblog nuance. Rivian is a new manufacturer with big plans. It is not a hypercar manufacturer that can make ends meet with 50 cars per year. They are of course aiming at the enormous pick-up market in the United States.

Currently, Ford sells about 55,000 F-150s per month. Rivian is now at about 1,000 per month. There will come a time when pick-ups will also have to become electric and then Rivian will have a huge lead over the rest. The electric F-150 and Silverado are regular pickups with an electric motor, not fully designed as an EV.

It is quite surprising that a manufacturer with ambitious aspirations has to invest enormously before harvesting. Tesla only lost money in the beginning, but thanks to venture capital that continued to hit the baseboards, Musk’s store was able to easily keep its head above water and continue to grow.

