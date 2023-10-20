Ubisoft has released the new series Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix on Netflix, with a totally different Rayman.

Ubisoft has launched on Netflix with the new series Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, inspired by Far Cry 3 and one of its DLC. The animation has surprised the entire public, not because of its story or its protagonist, but because a totally crazy, violent and deranged Rayman that no one expected to see in her. She has completely taken over the show.

And the vision given of the Ubisoft hero here is very different from what we have seen throughout their games, and even in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. In this story, in which the United States has become Edena dystopian country, Rayman is a star who has his own television show. A celebrity who has fallen into all kinds of perversions and vices.

Yes, what’s on your nose is what it seems

A broken star that ends fired from his job when he got carried away with anger seeing the racism that prevails in Eden against beings who are like him. As a result of this, he falls into a spiral of self-destruction that ends up breaking his personality and freeing Ramón, Rayman’s murderous alter ego.

What happens next? If you have ever been curious to see Rayman with machine guns at clear range, the new Netflix series is going to give you that pleasure. Here you have a glimpse of his appearance:

