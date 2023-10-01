Crash Team Rumble di Toys for Bob, focused on multiplayer, didn’t make much of an impact when it launched a few months ago. However, if you’ve never tried it and are wondering what it offers, there’s a free trial available on all platforms until October 2nd. Watch the trailer below to see the content in action.

There are five new minigames, Speed ​​Run, Get Lit, Dig Deep, What’s Cookin’ and Bounce Balloons (as part of Season 2: Party Mode) to try out. You can also discover new maps such as Waste Deep and the seasonal Jazz Junction. Both maps are large in size and offer plenty of room for experimentation and strategy.

Crash Team Rumble is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC. Although the game launched with little content, subsequent updates have helped make up for it. Stay tuned for further details on future additions.