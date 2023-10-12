After launching The CR7 Nft Collection and ForeverCR7, the former Juventus striker presents his third project in Web3. Exclusive benefits and privileges for all owners

On the pitch he remains the absolute protagonist with Al-Nassr and even off it, or rather on Web3, Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to take center stage. The Portuguese champion launches his third NFT collection, “CR7 ForeverZone” which offers unmissable opportunities for all collectors of non-fungible tokens. This is the third collaboration with Binance, a partnership that aims to revolutionize fan experiences in sports and entertainment.

The opportunity

Throughout his extraordinary career, Cristiano Ronaldo has proven to the whole world that he is not only one of the best footballers of all time, but also an exemplary athlete. CR7’s new Nft collection offers an unprecedented opportunity in this sense: the owner of a Golden Ticket Nft will be able to meet and train in person with the former Real Madrid and Juventus center forward. And it is precisely the Portuguese who places the fan at the center of this new initiative: “I have always felt the incredible energy and support of my fans – declares CR7 -. This is why I wanted to work hard to find a new way that could bring us even closer. By partnering with Binance, we are able to build this connection and offer unique opportunities accessible to anyone. This allows me to share a part of my legacy with the fans.” A vision shared in full by Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer of Binance: “Ronaldo, one of the greatest athletes of our era – she states – is not only writing the history of sport, but is at the forefront of a change characterized by ‘innovation. With our third NFT collection, we are excited to help a global sporting icon share some of his extraordinary legacy with fans, and pave the way for the Web3-driven future of sports and entertainment.”

“CR7 FOREVERZONE”

For sports NFT enthusiasts, the new “CR7 Foreverzone” collection offers 50,000 limited edition mystery boxes, available free of charge to new and existing Binance users. A diverse range of non-fungible tokens that will catapult fans into the world of Cristiano and blockchain. The most exclusive one is the Golden Ticket, which opens the doors to an unprecedented and not just virtual experience, namely training with CR7. The owner receives all the comforts, flights and accommodation, to make the most of this meeting. Among the various collection items there are also 50 balls and 50 shirts personally signed by Cristiano Ronaldo. The CR7 ForeverZone boxes include exclusive Nfts from the two previous collections launched by the attacker, The CR7 Nft Collection and ForeverCR7: The GOAT. Finally, to celebrate his amazing career, there are 38,823 boxes that contain a special Nft Souvenir. Each of these, in addition to paying homage to the historic successes of CR7, also indicates the owner’s position within the CR7 ForeverZone community, which brings together CR7 Nft owners to obtain exclusives and future benefits. All Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collections will be available exclusively on Binance from 11 to 24 October 2023.

October 12 – 11.12am

