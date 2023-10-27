Covid situation in Italy under control. Many parameters have decreased compared to last week: the transmissibility index (Rt), the incidence of Covid cases and also reinfections. “The Rt as of October 17 is equal to 0.83, decreasing compared to the previous week (0.93) and below the epidemic threshold”. This is reported by the weekly Covid monitoring carried out by the ISS-Ministry of Health. “The incidence of Covid cases diagnosed and reported in the period 19-25 October is equal to 47 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, a decrease compared to the previous week (12-18 October), 58 cases per 100 thousand – we read in the report – The percentage of reinfections is around 41%, a slight decrease compared to the previous week”.

“The age group that records the highest weekly incidence rate is the over 90 group – highlights the monitoring – The incidence is decreasing in all age groups. The median age at diagnosis is 57 years, stable compared to previous weeks.”

Based on the sequencing data available on the national I-Co-Gen platform, in the last consolidated sampling weeks (data as of October 23), “a co-circulation of omicron recombinant viral strains attributable to XBB is observed. Among these, in agreement with what has been observed in various countries, the variant of interest EG.5, renamed Eris, with different EG.5.1 sub-lines, is confirmed as predominant”