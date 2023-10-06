The incidence of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Italy, albeit to a limited extent: in the last week (28 September – 4 October) it amounted to 75 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, a slight increase compared to the previous week 21 -27 September, when it was 66 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. This is what emerges from the weekly Covid monitoring of the Control Room of the Higher Institute of Health-Ministry of Health that Adnkronos Salute had the opportunity to view.
In detail, in most of the Regions and autonomous Provinces the incidence values do not exceed 101 cases per 100 thousand: the highest incidence was recorded in Veneto with 101 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and the lowest in Sicily with 8 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.
Hospitalizations slightly increasing
The Covid situation in Italian hospitals is stable. The occupancy of beds in the medical area by Covid patients remains limited at 5% (3,136 hospitalised), although slightly increasing compared to the previous week when it was 4.4% on 27 September. On the other hand, the occupancy of beds in intensive care remains substantially stable, equal to 1.1% (94 hospitalized) compared to 0.9% on 27 September, according to what the weekly Covid monitoring indicates.
Hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age, presenting higher values in the 90 and older age group. The rate of ICU admission also increases with age.
