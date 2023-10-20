There were 33,841 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Italy in the week of 12-18 October, down compared to the 41,626 in the previous survey. The other indicators are also decreasing, according to what emerges from the ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring. The incidence is equal to 58 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, -18.3% compared to the previous week (71). It is decreasing in most of the Regions, with values ​​not exceeding 118 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The highest incidence was reported in the Valle D’Aosta Region (118 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and the lowest in Sicily (3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). The age group most affected is the ‘over 90’, the incidence is decreasing in all age groups.

The Rt is also decreasing, equal to 0.93 and below the epidemic threshold of 1. The previous week the value was 1.08. The percentage of reinfections is around 42%, substantially stable.

Limited impact on hospitals, stable hospitalizations even in intensive care

The hospitalization situation is stable. As of October 18, the occupancy of beds in the medical area remains limited, equal to 5.7%, with 3,551 hospitalized patients, essentially in line with the previous week (5.8%). The occupancy of beds in intensive care remains unchanged compared to 11 October, at 1.3%, with 119 hospitalised.

Hospitalization and mortality rates – we read in the report – increase with age, presenting the highest values ​​in the ‘over 90’ range. The rate of ICU admission also increases with age.

Eris variant still predominant

“Based on the sequencing data available on the national I-Co-Gen platform, in the last consolidated sampling weeks (data as of October 16), a co-circulation of Omicron recombinant viral strains attributable to Xbb is observed. Among these, in agreement with what has been observed in various countries, the variant of interest Eg.5, and in particular Eg.5.1.1, is confirmed as predominant”. Eris is therefore confirmed as the variant that circulates the most in Italy too.