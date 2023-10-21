“The fine for having worked too many extra hours – because, let’s be clear, it is not overtime – will be a matter of discussion in the appropriate forums. However, it remains a deep wound because that fine of 27,100 euros is a serious offense not only for me, but for the entire category of emergency and emergency medicine doctors and healthcare workers that I represent.” It’s a river in flood Vito Procacci, director of the Emergency and Emergency Medicine Operational Unit of the Policlinico Bari University Hospital.

Reached by phone by Adnkronos Salute at the end of his shift in the emergency room, he vents his bitterness and disappointment over an affair that has “offended and wounded” him: “I have written to the head of state from whom I expect answers. I for two years during the pandemic I didn’t see my family, I lived isolated from my loved ones for fear of infecting them. And what’s more serious, I wasn’t able to attend my daughter’s graduation. Now I’m being repaid like this.”

During the health emergency “in the emergency room, I and my 120 operators appealed to all our strength – remembers Procacci – I deprived myself of my dearest loved ones, this provision is a terrible offense. Then let’s not be surprised if young people desert the specialization schools of emergency medicine are increasingly less attractive. The emergency rooms are understaffed, there is an enormous workload and we have no type of professional or economic enhancement. The result? 70% of the scholarships study of Emergency Medicine have not been entrusted in universities throughout Italy. Young people choose other paths, and we find ourselves under blackmail from cooperative doctors.”

Despite “the wound for the entire category – concludes Procacci – I have an unshakable faith in Emergency Medicine. After making public my letter to the Head of State, Senator Ignazio Zullo, member of the X Permanent Social Affairs Commission, called me. healthcare, public and private work, social security, expressing closeness and solidarity with me and the category. Furthermore, he said he is certain that this matter will be resolved for the best.” Dal Colle, no mention at the moment? “Nobody, I just know that my certified e-mail has arrived at its destination.”

