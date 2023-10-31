The Eris variant of Covid (EG.5) dominates in Italy. According to the October flash survey published by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) “it is prevalent and slightly increasing”. It is at 51%, compared to 44.7% in the previous survey. The other Covid variant under the spotlight, BA.2.86 – named Pirola by experts on social media and under scrutiny for its high number of mutations – has a prevalence that is increasing to 1.3%, compared to 0.2 % of the previous survey.

On the other hand, the prevalence values ​​of Arturo % of the previous survey) and of Acrux XBB.2.3 (6.3% versus 10% of the previous survey).

This is the picture that emerges from the evaluation of the samples notified from 16 to 22 October 2023, as part of the periodic investigations carried out with the network of laboratories to estimate the prevalence of the variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus circulating in the country.

“This investigation also confirms the predominance of recombinant viral strains attributable to XBB and a high variability of circulating viral strains as suggested by the number of identified lineages”, analyzes the ISS. The Italian scenario is in line with what is described on a global scale and at the same time – the ISS notes – we continue to observe the circulation of descendants of BA.2.75 Centaurus, and in particular of the variant under monitoring DV.7 (4.1% ), growing globally.

As for Pirola, its presence in Italy is growing, as is also reported at a European level, with a prevalence in the autonomous regions/provinces that lies in a range between 0% and 6.3%. BA.2.86 is monitored for the presence of numerous mutations in the Spike protein that distinguish it from the parental BA.2 (Omicron 2) lineage and from currently circulating lineages, and does not currently appear to be associated with greater severity of the disease, recalls the ISS .

In the current scenario, the experts conclude, “it is necessary to continue to monitor with great attention, in line with national and international recommendations and ministerial indications, the spread of viral variants, and in particular those with greater transmissibility or mutations related to potential evasion of the immune response”.