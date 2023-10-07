HV.1 is a new variant of Covid, to be precise “one of the subvariants of EG.5. The problem, so to speak, is that it has a mutation that resembles Delta, but its ‘mother’ EG also had it .5”. This is the analysis of Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medico Campus of Rome, commenting to Adnkronos Health on the new variant of Sars-Cov-2, increasing in the USA .

HV.1 new Covid variant, what we know

“In short, it doesn’t mean that for this reason we are going backwards and that the virus, instead of attacking the upper airways, descends into the lungs again like at the beginning. I don’t believe it, because evolution always takes steps forward and never backwards”, adds the expert.

“It could happen that the original EG5 variant stabilizes, as happened with Omicron, and creates a series of subvariants, like this one. One thing is certain, however – underlines Ciccozzi – in terms of evasion of the immune system it behaves like the entire family Omicron. The only one that stands out a bit immunogenetically from all the others is Pirola, but HV.1 is a subvariant of EG5, so I wouldn’t worry too much”, he comments. And she adds: “We’ll see a lot more.”

The spread of HV.1 in the USA

HV.1 is the new mutation of Sars-Cov-2 that is spreading in the United States where, according to experts, it could soon become dominant, overtaking Eris (EG.5) and Fornax (FL.1.5.1). In the tracking of variants carried out by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at the end of September, HV.1 went from 7-8% to 12.9% in the United States in two weeks. And it continues to grow.

Read also