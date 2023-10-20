Deaths due to Covid are increasing in Italy which, according to the updated bulletin of the Ministry of Health, amounted to 197 in the last week with an increase of 22.4%. And the data divides experts between skepticism and alarm for the most vulnerable.

Lopalco: “The idea of ​​the banal cold has been dismantled”

The number of Covid deaths, epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento, tells Adnkronos Health, “is high and certainly dismantles the narrative of Covid-19 becoming a banal cold. The numbers on deaths are the most reliable ones – specifies Lopalco – because they are not affected by the poor tendency towards diagnosis that we have found in recent months. Furthermore, we know that the peak in deaths always follows the peak in infections. So it is not a contradiction: we can have decreasing infections and deaths increasing”.

Bassetti sceptical: “Deaths linked to other problems”

“I continue to have many doubts about these Covid deaths, which are linked to other problems,” Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, told Adnkronos Salute. “Unfortunately – underlines Bassetti – the patient who enters the hospital, is classified as Covid due to a positive swab and then dies, it is clear that he enters with an underlying ‘bias’ and leaves with another ‘bias’. This is an old problem which should be definitively clarified by the Higher Institute of Health, I believe that we continue to give numbers that do not reflect the current situation. I’m sorry, but 197 deaths from Covid – he states – really don’t fit unless we consider that over 80% of those who enter the hospital only have a positive swab and die of something else. We are overestimating the deaths”, he warns.

“This classification of deaths – insists the infectious disease specialist – could have been valid in 2020 and 2021 but today someone who enters the hospital with heart failure or a broken femur and is also positive for the swab has died of heart failure or a broken femur , not of Covid – Bassetti remarks – and instead unfortunately they continue to be classified as Covid because they only have a positive swab. This problem must end because it is clear that we are giving numbers which today are, even for an external observer, even a foreign one, truly difficult to understand.”

Galli: “Confirm underestimation of cases, protect the vulnerable”

Massimo Galli, former director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco hospital in Milan, gives a different interpretation of the data. “The 197 deaths from Covid, reported this week, are the expression of the fact that the virus circulates in abundance and that therefore, unfortunately, the most fragile components end up being hit hard”. And it is also confirmation, he tells Adnkronos Salute, that “the official data on the incidence of cases is totally false, because the vast majority of infections found with positive swab results are not declared: those who take the test at home I hardly report it.”

“We are also seeing a certain stability in hospitalizations – analyzes Galli – which however, compared to a month ago, have increased”. In this context “it is more necessary than ever to vaccinate vulnerable people and people who have frequent contact with them”. The fundamental point, concludes Galli, “is precisely this: we must protect the elderly and frail. When there is a vulnerable person in the family we must limit as much as possible the possibility that people become infected and can transmit an infection that can be lethal”.

Read also