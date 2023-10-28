In the world “the number of new Covid cases decreased by 42% from 25 September to 22 October compared to the previous 28 days. There were over 500 thousand new infections recorded and 4,700 deaths. The latter dropped by 43%”. This is highlighted by the monthly report from the World Health Organization (WHO) on the Covid epidemiological situation at a global level.

“In the last 28 days, only 60 countries have provided data on hospitalizations for Covid and only 41 on intensive care admissions. In the last month Italy (141,255, +24%), Russia (83,765, +195%), Singapore ( 61,230, +149%), are the countries that have recorded the highest number of new infections”, concludes the report.

