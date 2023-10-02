loading…

Hungarian scientist Katalin Kariko and her US colleague Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in Medicine. Photo/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM – Hungarian scientist Katalin Kariko and her colleague from the United States (US) Drew Weissman won Nobel prize Medical. Both of them won this prestigious award after making the discovery of the mRNA molecule which paved the way for the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The award winners contributed to an unprecedented pace of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times,” the Swedish award-giving body said in its latest award for the two as quoted by Reuters, Tuesday (3/10/ 2023).

Kariko, former senior vice president and head of RNA protein replacement at German biotechnology company BioNTech, is a professor at the University of Szeged in Hungary and an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn).

“We don’t work for any reward,” said Kariko, who struggled for years to get grant funding for his research, in remarks with Weissman on the UPenn campus in Philadelphia, hours after he was awakened by a call from Stockholm.

“The important thing is to have a useful product,” he added.

Meanwhile, Weissman, who is also a professor of vaccine research at UPenn, said that this win was a lifelong dream and recalled his hard work with Kariko for more than 20 years, including late-night emails because they both had sleep disorders.

In 2005, Kariko and Weissman developed so-called nucleoside base modifications, which stop the immune system from launching inflammatory attacks against lab-made mRNA, previously seen as a major hurdle to the technology’s therapeutic use.

“We couldn’t get people to notice RNA as something interesting,” Weissman said.

“Almost everyone gave up,” he added.