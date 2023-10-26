loading…

The BBC is accused by its journalists of being too tolerant towards Israel and inhumane towards Palestinian civilians. Photo/Illustration

LONDON – News agency staff based in English BBC, was allegedly left crying in the bathroom and took time off after reporting conflict between Palestine and Israel .

According to a report by The Times newspaper, the BBC was accused by its journalists of being “too tolerant” towards Israel and “inhumane” towards Palestinian civilians.

Concerns were reportedly raised with senior editorial leaders in a meeting earlier this week and an email about the BBC’s policy of “treating Israeli lives as more valuable than Palestinian lives” was sent to Director General Tim Davie.

The BBC has held meetings with staff from the Jewish, Palestinian and Arab communities to hear their concerns. The Times reported Wednesday that one insider said it risked “tying itself in knots.”

“What Hamas did was heinous and no one condones their actions, but many people who were in the building felt that we did not provide proper coverage,” said the source as quoted by Anadolu, Friday (27/10/2023).

“Staff cried in the toilets and freelancers sacrificed income by not coming to work because of the distress it caused. Many people felt deeply disturbed,” according to The Times.

The BBC’s Beirut-based correspondent, Rami Ruhayem, said he had “grave concerns” about the coverage.

“Words such as ‘massacre,’ ‘massacre’ and ‘atrocity’ are often used to refer to Hamas’ actions, but hardly, if not at all, are used to refer to Israeli actions. Doesn’t this raise the question of Hamas’ possible involvement in this? BBC in incitement, dehumanization and war propaganda,” he said in an email to Davie which was shared with BBC News international journalists.

The development comes as the BBC was criticized by Israeli politicians for not using the term “terrorist” in defining Hamas, while pro-Palestinian groups faulted the channel’s coverage of Gaza.