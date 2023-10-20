loading…

The OIC has become a world power capable of providing balance in geopolitics. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – OKI is an acronym for Organization of Islamic Cooperation. In English, the name is Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Looking at its history, the OIC was founded after the leaders of Islamic countries held a conference in Rabat, Morocco on 22 -25 September 1969. In one of the decisions, they agreed on the Rabat Declaration.

Quoting the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Friday (20/10/2023), one of the driving factors for the founding of the OIC was the concern of Islamic countries over various problems affecting Muslims around the world. One of them is related to the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on August 21 1969 by the Zionists.

The aim of this organization is to increase Islamic solidarity between member countries and support international safety and security. Then, the OIC also has a mission to protect Islamic holy places and help Palestine’s struggle as an independent state.

OIC Member States

Initially, the OIC had 30 member countries. However, over time the number continued to increase to 57 countries.

Reported from the official website, the following is a list of countries that are members of the OIC.

1. Azerbaijan – Joined 1992

2. Jordan – Joined 1969

3. Afghanistan – Joined 1969

4. Albania – Joined 1992

5. United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Joined 1972

6. Indonesia – Joined 1969