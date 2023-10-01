Even though it was released without prior notice.

Counter-Strike 2 is one of the most interesting releases this year for lovers of competitive FPS.

Join the conversation

Counter-Strike is probably one of Valve’s most recognized franchises, something that we can not only attribute to having given us some of the best multiplayer games in history, but it is also one of this company’s own sagas that is still more than alive. , giving us new deliveries. This We can see it in the recent launch of Counter-Strike 2which comes as a free update to Global Offensive, and as you may have read in the headline, has achieved numbers that are quite difficult to see today, therefore making it one of the great releases of 2023.

You can check this data perfectly on the SteamCharts website, and although it has calmed down a little more now, although it largely maintains the number of players, when it was launched it managed to position itself as the most played title on Steam, surpassing the sum of the other 9 most played games at that time. This has led it to reach a peak of more than 1.5 million simultaneous players. It may seem silly, because from time to time we learn how certain titles manage to break records, as was the recent case of Baldur’s Gate III, but the truth is that this is almost unprecedented.

Of course, We will have to see if over time he manages to maintain this great state of form., but the truth is that the launch could not have gone in a better way. Even having arrived without any advertising campaign, being launched without prior notice, beyond a simple reference in a publication on social networks, it has managed to far exceed the most optimistic expectations.

Counter-Strike 2 is now available

For those of you who haven’t heard, Counter-Strike 2 is now officially available on Steam, having arrived without prior notice. As we have already mentioned, this is a free update for Global Offensive, so if you have already played this title you should see the second numbered installment in your library.

In case this is the first time you are entering the saga, you should know that it is a completely free game, being one of the best free-to-play for PC today, so We can highly recommend that you give it a chance..

Join the conversation