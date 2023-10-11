For more than 10 years, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive established itself as the most successful multiplayer FPS on Steam. After a long time, it was time to turn the page and move on to Counter-Strike 2, a new version that serves as a sequel and implements improvements to the general core of the experience. Unfortunately, the change means that potentially thousands of people will be left without access to the game.

Valve took to the Steam forums to share news that disappointed a sector of the community. The thing is that users of some platforms will be unable to play the new version, although all is not lost.

Many players will be left wanting to enjoy Counter-Strike 2

Specifically, the company announced that it will discontinue support for older platforms, that is, DirectX 9 and 32-bit Windows operating systems. Likewise, Counter-Strike 2 will be incompatible with macOS. In the statement, Valve explains that users who play on these platforms represent less than 1% of the active CS:GO base.

In this way, Counter-Strike 2 is and will be an exclusive experience for users who play in a 64-bit Windows and Linux ecosystem.

Can’t 32-bit Windows and macOS players play Counter-Strike?

Although users with incompatible hardware will be left wanting to enjoy Counter-Strike 2 and its improvements, they will still be able to play CS:GO on their current platforms.

Valve confirmed that macOS, 32-bit Windows and DirectX 9 users can access a legacy version of CS:GO, which has all the features of the original title, with the exception of official matchmaking. Of course, support for this port will end on January 1, 2024. What does that mean? Basically, some functions, such as access to inventory, could be glitchy.

Of course, this news will be disappointing for users who were hoping to play the sequel. Luckily, the company will offer refunds to people affected by this decision.

Counter-Strike 2 features improvements to graphics and gameplay

How to request refunds for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive?

DirectX 9 and Windows 32-bit users are eligible for a refund for the Prime upgrade if they made their purchase between March 22, 2023 and September 27, 2023.

On the other hand, macOS users can demand a refund if they played CS:GO mostly on a platform with Apple’s operating system and if they tried the game between March 22, 2023 and September 27, 2023, which represents the period between the announcement and the official release of Counter-Strike 2.

Of course, players have until December 1, 2023 to request a refund.

But tell us, are you one of those affected by this decision? Let us read you in the comments.

