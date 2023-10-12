Valve ha announced to have Ended support for versions of Counter-Strike 2 for Mac and 32-bit operating systems. Gabe Newell’s company reports that the total users who play on these platforms represent less than 1% of the total. From now on, therefore, Counter-Strike 2 will only work on 64-bit Windows and Linux.

Valve clarified that a legacy version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will always remain available, also allowing Mac users and those with 32-bit systems to continue accessing the previous version of the game. However, official support for CS:GO will end on January 1, 2024, although you will be able to continue playing after this date.

In the end, until 1 December 2023 it will be possible to request a refund in case you have purchased the Counter-Strike 2 Prime status upgrade and can no longer access the game due to the cessation of support for the Mac and 32-bit versions.

