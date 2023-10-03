Counter-Strike 2 was released a few days ago, being a sequel long awaited by fans of Valve’s already iconic FPS, being released as a free update to the original CS:GO, which it has replaced on Steam. But despite this expectation, its premiere has not been without controversy, since a large number of players claim a lack of content, missing things like the Arms Race mode in the game.

Something that has been read in various places as a Reddit post and social networks, where these fans of the previous game that has ceased to exist, have shown their annoyance at not having implemented things that were already present in the previous installment. And although Counter-Strike 2 is a success in terms of number of users on Steam, many believe that the game lacks elements that made its predecessor special.

You can read: On the first day of Counter-Strike 2 and streamer xQc gets $30,000 in game skins

The best example of this complaint is a post on Reddit, which has almost 4,000 upvotes and more than 1,500 comments on the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive subreddit, where players comment that there are many aspects missing from the game, such as multiple maps, game modes, Mac support, an improved refresh rate, anti-cheat system and features such as clan name tags. Content that had already been seen during the beta phase, but that has now been intensified at launch, as players feel that they have not been heard.

Furthermore, and as we anticipated, these types of complaints can be read in various Twitter/X publications, where players leave comments like: “I updated @CounterStrike 2 after years just to play Arms Race and it’s gone” or claiming: “How the hell do you not have Gun Game (Arms Race) on the CS2 release?!? @CounterStrike”, taking some even more comments lapidaries like: “Counter-Strike 2 looks good, but they also removed Arms Race, so I’m not going to play it.”

Complaints that fans hope will be heard and Valve will begin adding the content they miss so much, which has not been included since the launch of Counter-Strike 2.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord

(FUENTE)