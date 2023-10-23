If you ever thought that playing at 120 fps was already crazy, get ready to enjoy CS2 at 1,300 fps thanks to this powerful processor.

Counter-Strike 2 was released relatively recently and as expected, the game is being a success. Its first installment was already, so this new title, which offered an immense amount of improvements, is not far behind. However, what we bring you today goes a little beyond how good or bad the launch of this second part went, but you will be able to see the game at 1,300 fps.

Yes, you are reading correctly, This has been possible thanks to an Intel Core i9 14 900K. And not only that, they have also had to cool the computer with liquid nitrogen to be able to achieve this feat in the world of video games. Something really crazy that happened at the Intel Extreme Masters event in Sydney. A few days ago, this new Intel processor managed to reach 9.04 GHz, which was an absolute overclocking record, now it has repeated the record, but in terms of performance.

Counter-Strike 2 and Intel offers 300 fps

The team of Team Australia Extreme Overclocking used the Intel Core i9-14900 KF processor along with a Gigabyte Aorus Z7790 Tachyon motherboard. Although the RAM and graphics card are not detailed, it is known that the memory was DDR 5. If you want to see the video in question, we leave it just below these lines so that you don’t miss absolutely anything about this crazy but incredible experiment. Open your eyes wide, because you are going to love it.

Although this has been a record, you already know that it is not possible to do it at home, and don’t even try it unless you want your computer to explode or you have liquid nitrogen. Furthermore, doing so will not help you at all, since although they have managed to reach 1,300 fps here, Currently there is no monitor that is capable of reproducing that rate. So yes, this milestone, for now, remains only a number that represents a great record, but that cannot be taken advantage of.

Remember that Counter-Strike 2 is now available for everyone on Steam and if you haven’t tried it yet, you’ll be happy to know that it’s completely free for everyone. If you like shooters and your main platform is the computer, don’t hesitate to take a look in case you haven’t already. Of course, don’t expect a Call of Duty or a Battlefield, you will face a title where team play is really important, since we are talking about a tactical game.

Additionally, we remind you that Counter-Strike 2 will stop working on some computers, so we recommend taking a look at the news before jumping headlong into the game.

