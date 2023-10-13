The long-awaited launch of Counter-Strike 2 has had an almost paradoxical reception, since despite remaining one of the most played titles on Steam, this new version of the tactical shooter has created great dissatisfaction among players. A discontent that has led to Counter-Strike 2 obtaining the worst rating in Valve’s history, although it still has an impressive player base.

Among the many causes of this poor reception in player reviews, there may be that for many, Counter-Strike 2 and its new graphics engine have great potential, but the fundamental problems that the community has been denouncing for years have not been solved. more than a decade: servers and the proliferation of cheaters in the game. And adding to this, many believe that the transition from the original Counter-Strike to this sequel was forced, as Valve has replaced it with the new game, omitting half of the maps and modes in the process.

During the period between September 28 (the sequel’s release date) and October 11, 44% of user reviews on Steam have been negative. Something that does not improve on Metacritic either, where users have been quite critical since after a total of 98 reviews, the average rating is just 30 out of 100 points. Something that also contrasts in the reviews of the specialized press, which have not been problematic, giving the game an average of 80 points.

But on the other hand, there is another Valve game that has also received disastrous ratings on Steam. This is Artifact, which accumulates 54% negative opinions on the platform. Despite its short life, this game as a service was launched in 2018 with the intention of strengthening the company’s catalog. However, it stopped receiving support just three years after its launch, something that surely will not happen with Counter-Strike 2 since, as we said, despite the initial discontent, it is still the best premiere in the history of Steam, reaching a peak of 1.4 million players in the first 24 hours.

