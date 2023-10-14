We are going to review the best weapons currently in Counter-Strike 2 and all the categories we have of weapons, very similar to what we see in CS:GO.

In this guide we are going to see the main weapons of Counter-Strike 2, the best in general, and on the other hand, the categories into which each one is divided. Have pistols, rifles, rifles, shotgunsa little of everything, plus other specials. Round by round we will have to earn money to be able to afford better weapons, as well as grenades or armor.

We leave you with a small top 3, in case you have doubts about the initial meta in this new Counter, although it is very similar to what is expected and already seen in these years of CS:GO. Below you will find some linked to other weapons.

1. Rifle AK-47

Undoubtedly, The best weapon in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was the AK-47it still is in CS2, the most loved by both sides. Even those wearing armor will fall to a well-placed headshot. Count with one Great magazine and good base rate of fire. The AK is a significant big advantage that Ts have against ATs.

The AK-47 is the best rifle in the gamesince it can kill with half the ammunition of an M4A4 and also It has a lot of mobility. AK-47 prices range from $6 to $9,000.

2. Rifles M4A4

He M4A4 is the preferred weapon of the ATsfor his great versatility. In addition to being relatively easy to use, you can compete in face-to-face matches. short distanceeliminate a team advancing with a single charger and shoot through smoke for what seems like an eternity. It would be the ideal weapon in the game if it did a little more damage, allowing you to take down armored opponents with a single headshot.

Because of his large magazine, significant damage and good recoilthe M4A4 assault rifle is one of the best weapons in its category.

3. SMG MP9

This weapon is perfect to choose after winning the typical pistol round. This is due to cheap price of the gun and its ability to quickly eliminate a large number of targets. Above all being on a short distance map, where there is little space between equipment, this weapon works best. Besides having good numbers, it may be one of the best to get before a great rifle.

The cheapest MP9 available to terrorists has a starting price of $10, and the highest price of the MP9 collection reaches up to $1,716.

Other weapons

