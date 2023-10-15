We show you all the new features and improvements that Counter-Strike 2 brings with respect to its previous installment.

Join the conversation

The new installment in the most famous shooting and tactical game series has arrived, Counter-Strike 2 is here and brings several news and improvements regarding CS:GO. The ambient lighting and rendering have been massively improved, transforming the often dark and seedy locales of CS:GO into a much cleaner and more colorful world.

He technical and visual sections have been the most retouched in this evolution and the result is notable, on the other hand, we also have Map updates. Counter-Strike 2 has three main points of improvement compared to its previous installment:

Map improvements and updatesVisual effects and user interface improvements (VFX and UI)Reactive smoke

Some maps have been completely renovated, maintaining the basic structure of the map while reshaping many of the finer details. Others will simply be updated by introducing Counter-Strike 2’s new physics-based rendering system or simply revamping the ambient lighting.

En Counter-Strike 2, las Smoke clouds generated by smoke grenades are “volumetric dynamic objects”. Smoke clouds now react to adapt to their environment, pouring out of openings such as windows or doors, or filling long spaces such as hallways rather than remaining in a fixed area.

Las Explosions and gunshots now have the ability to pierce clouds of smoke grenadescreating short holes and openings to see what dangers might lurk on the other side.

Like the interface and menus, it seems that everything has gone through a cleaning and polishing so that it is completely renewed, as much as it is a new title, it really is a very direct evolution of CS:GO. Think more about it, because At the playable level there are few changes to the weapons or mechanics.

If you have any questions, you can consult the Counter-Strike 2 FAQ section.

Join the conversation