Mobile phone batteries contain chemicals that can generate high temperatures if not used correctly. To avoid risks of fire or explosion, it is important to follow safety guidelines when handling them.

The practice of charging your cell phone overnight is a very common habit, but it raises some concerns. What consequences can it have on autonomy? Is the battery damaged? Can my phone explode while charging?

To better understand this issue, you must first know how cell phone batteries work. It should be noted that lithium-ion models are the most common in these devices, which are subject to a chemical aging process over time.

This process is influenced by several factors, such as temperature fluctuations, charging and discharging patterns, as well as general smartphone usage.

Over time, this chemical aging leads to a reduction in the battery’s charging capacity and ultimately a decrease in battery life. Apple, for example, states that a typical iPhone battery should retain up to 80% of its original capacity over 500 full charge cycles when used under normal conditions.

Charging your phone overnight is unnecessary and can have a significant impact on this component.. When 100% charge is reached, the charging process continues, which puts additional strain on the battery, this can accelerate battery aging and degradation.

Therefore, it is advisable to avoid complete charging cycles, that is, charge the mobile from 0% to 100%. It is best to adopt the practice of only up to 80% and not allow it to go below 20%.

The truth about leaving your phone charging all night

The possibility of a cell phone exploding while charging at night is extremely low., especially on modern devices that now include security protections. However, cases of equipment exploding have been reported over the years, and this is usually the result of manufacturing issues, faulty hardware, or physical damage to the device.

Lithium-ion batteries are sensitive to heat, and if the temperature generated during charging is not dissipated properly, it could cause overheating.

This way, Using incorrect, defective, or poor quality chargers or cables can also increase the risk of explosion or problems while charging.. To minimize any risk, it is advisable to follow good charging practices, and charge your phone only up to 80% rather than up to 100%, doing so can help reduce stress on the battery.