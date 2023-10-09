An advertising banner would suggest that The Last of Us Parte 2 it might get to the somehow PlayStation Plus.

The ad was noticed by a user of Reddit while browsing the PlayStation Store on PS5. The promotional image of the premium edition includes Sony’s first-party games, The Last of Us Parte 2 e Horizon Forbidden Westwith Hogwarts Legacy the Warner.

Horizon Forbidden West was added to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in February, while a 45-minute trial of the Hogwarts Legacy game is available to Premium members.

ELEPHANT 2, released on PS4 in June 2020, however it is not currently available on PlayStation Plus in any form, but it had been made available for three months from October 2021 on the old PlayStation Now service.

If the title is destined for service, it may not arrive this month. According to reliable leaker billbil-kin, a partial list of titles in the October game catalog for Extra and Premium subscribers includes Gotham Knights, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Disco Elysium The Final Cut, and Far: Changing Tides.

Still regarding the Naughty Dog title, last week, a Remastered of the second episode of the post-apocalyptic series was spotted on a developer’s LinkedIn profile, although since then the mention of the game has been deleted from his online CV.

Obviously take everything with a pinch of salt, waiting for any official confirmation from Sony. Below is the advertising image in question.