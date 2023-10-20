loading…

GAZA – For almost two weeks after the Hamas attack, Israel’s response was to bomb the Gaza Strip relentlessly from the air.

But as time goes by, the world wonders: Will Israel attack directly and, if so, when and how?

Israeli politicians have talked about the war so loudly that it is inconceivable that anything could persuade them to pause, stop or withdraw. The bitter political foes have put aside their differences to show one mind, calling for revenge, retribution and a solution to what they call Hamas’ security problems.

Despite their tactical and strategic differences, almost all Israeli politicians support Israeli troops’ ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. They saw that public opinion, in unison, called for the humiliation of October 7 to be avenged with blood. So far, most of the retribution has been the blood of Palestinian civilians, but there is a desire to get into Gaza and kill as many fighters as possible.

So how does Israel plan to carry out a land invasion – and what awaits it?

1. Securing War Logistics in the Long Term



According to Al Jazeera, it is difficult for soldiers who have experienced tactical defeat and their plans have been disrupted to act immediately. To be ready to attack, the Israeli military needs to plan, equip, deploy, and supply, and this takes time.

Several reliable open sources indicate that Israel is scrambling to secure vital military supplies to sustain a war that could last weeks or months, such as stockpiles of aerial bombs that need to be replenished before new attacks occur.

Widespread rumors – and with no independent confirmation to call them that – claim that although Israel produces most of the munitions and bombs they use, the warehouses are not as full as logistics commanders hope. Therefore, this break is useful for speeding up the acquisition of important military hardware.

“The generals know that the situation with reserves and supplies will never be ideal, and they are trained to recognize the moment when they have enough supplies without unduly delaying action. The Israeli military may already be close to reaching operational readiness that would allow them to launch a full assault on Gaza. It could it took the longest time in just a matter of days,” said Zoran Kusovac, a geopolitical and security observer, as reported by Al Jazeera.

2. Concerns of PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government



