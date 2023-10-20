Presidential elections will be held on Sunday in Argentina, a country that has been going through a very serious economic crisis for years: inflation is at 138 percent, the Argentine peso is worth less and less and almost 40 percent of the population lives below the poverty line. After the bankruptcy of 2001, which led the country to collapse, Argentina never recovered, despite some moments of relief due above all to international loans rather than real improvements.

In this context of general disillusionment with the solutions that politics can offer to the country’s economic problems, Javier Milei, a far-right populist economist and currently member of Congress, has gained increasing popularity. He ran with unexpected success in the next elections and established himself as the third alternative within the country’s traditional two-party system. He has very radical and bizarre ideas on any topic and in economics he proposes things that go even beyond the definition of ultraliberalism, a school he claims to be close to: among other things, he proposes abolishing the central bank and the Argentine currency, the peso, and to adopt the US dollar as its currency.

Milei’s idea is called “dollarization”: he would like Argentines to officially stop using the peso, considered an unreliable currency, so that the entire Argentine economy would officially revolve around the dollar. All transactions, from the most common everyday ones to investments, should take place in dollars. In this way there would be essentially no more need for the Argentine central bank, which he sees as the source of all the country’s economic troubles. Milei has repeatedly claimed – his rallies are characterized by a certain tendency towards exaggeration – that he wants to “burn the Argentine central bank”.

The poor management of Argentina’s monetary policy by the central bank is, however, widely recognized as one of the causes of constant inflation in the country. From the 1960s onwards, Argentina lived in constant political instability, in which a series of governments (or in some cases dictatorships) followed one another which cyclically completely overturned Argentine economic policy. There have been periods of very generous and economically unsustainable social policies, which were then followed by phases of rigid austerity and strong reductions in public spending.

Over the decades, the governments that had to finance the huge social plans have accumulated an enormous public debt, financed above all thanks to the collaboration of the central bank, which printed money for precisely this purpose. This practice is called “debt monetization” and has been progressively abandoned by advanced economies due to all the distortions it entails, including a very high probability of creating inflation. To put it very simply, printing money is like “doping” the economy, which grows because the government has financed public spending thanks to specially printed money, and not thanks to a system that grows and pays proportionally more and more taxes.

High inflation causes enormous damage to the economy and society: it generates uncertainty and is like a tax that affects all citizens, especially the poorest groups. And this is exactly what happened in Argentina, where 46 million inhabitants have always learned to live with inflation.

Compared to last year, prices have more than doubled and the weight is worth less and less, so much so that banks are looking for warehouses to store the smaller denomination banknotes, which are now worth nothing. With such rampant inflation, money has lost its function as a store of value and serves only as a means of payment. There is no peace of mind in putting money aside because in fact over time it will be worth less and less.

The popularity of Milei’s proposals must be seen in this context: many Argentines have lost faith that traditional economic measures can solve these long-standing problems and therefore see the idea of ​​dollarization of the economy as attractive.

Furthermore, the dollar already plays a significant role in Argentina. A large part of the public debt is in dollars, and due to the difficulties of the local currency, consumers and companies also use dollars for small daily purchases, holding part of their wealth in dollars, aware of the fact that it is a currency that realistically will not lose value , and thus protect their purchasing power.

In the country there is an official exchange rate with the dollar and a clandestine one, called blue dollar, almost double the official one and perfectly accepted at a public level, complete with quotes in the newspapers. The authorities tolerate the existence of the so-called cuevas (literally, caves), places where people go to exchange dollars or euros for pesos and vice versa. On the street you are often approached by people called arbolitos (little trees in Spanish), who show the way to reach one of the many cuevas. Apparently these are pawnshops or “gold buyers”, but in reality the exchange of currencies takes place there. Argentinians today use cuevas to buy dollars in the hope of getting more pesos by exchanging them after just a few weeks.

Thedollarisation proposed by Milei would allow three things to be achieved which from his point of view are desirable. The first is that price growth would instantly stop, because the US dollar does not suffer the same inflation as the Argentine peso, which is a very weak and historically unstable currency. The second is that it would greatly simplify the lives of Argentines, because it would make official the currency which today is often obtained clandestinely. Withdollarization, salaries would be paid in dollars and Argentines would therefore receive them through official channels.

The third is that withdollarization all power is removed from the Argentine central bank, which in this way could no longer print money because the American dollar is only printed by the United States. According to Milei, thedollarization of the economy is the only way to stop the perverse process of debt monetization and to nip in the bud the temptation of governments to print money to finance expensive public spending policies.

Put in these terms it might seem thatdollarization is even desirable to solve Argentina’s problems. However, most experts recognize that not only is this policy not concretely feasible in the short term, but ultimately it would not solve the country’s problems at all.

First of all, thedollarization of an entire economy requires a material quantity of dollars that Argentina cannot have immediately. Under such a system, Argentine banks and families would need to start with an initial dollar reserve, something Milei has no way of providing. Currently, Argentina cannot even repay its dollar debts to the International Monetary Fund, its main creditor.

Finally, the problems of the Argentine economy would always remain there. It is true that governments would be deprived of the possibility of printing money to finance debt, but it is not excluded that they would not be able to find other ways to increase public debt. Discipline in public finances requires strong political will, and it is unlikely that even a radical reform such asdollarisation can force governments to adopt budget rigor. Furthermore, the state would deprive itself of the positive aspects for which it is useful to have its own central bank: for example, it would also remove the possibility of using monetary policy to stabilize the economy when it is needed (such as when interest rates are increased interest to fight inflation).

Argentina would be dependent on the monetary policy of the United States and would fuel the country’s toxic bond with the dollar, which has always been a big problem for most emerging countries and a major obstacle to development. To put it very simply, currencies are the mirror of the economies they represent: strong economies have strong and stable currencies, such as the dollar for the United States or the euro for the Eurozone; weak and unstable economies have weak and unstable currencies, which can rapidly lose value.

The imposition of a strong currency, such as the US dollar, on a weak and defaulting economy, such as Argentina’s, would create a series of distortions that would only further damage the economic system. Dollarisation, however, is not Milei’s original idea and there are already countries that have adopted the US dollar as their official currency: Ecuador, Panama and El Salvador, three much smaller and much less problematic countries.

