Costco is one of the largest and most important wholesale store chains in the world, based in the United States, but with an important market in Mexico and Latin America.

In the Mexican context, Costco has been involved in recent controversies, because it limited the sale of certain products that are important for the sales of hundreds of wholesalers, which demonstrates the relevance of this chain in the economy of many.

Costo Wholesale Corporation reported that by the end of the year, it will close for several days, this as a measure to give its employees time off and so they can enjoy their loved ones.

What days will Costco branches close and why?

According to the company, its facilities will be closed in Christmas, New Year and Thanksgiving Day, Therefore, they have asked their clients in advance to be prepared for any inconvenience that this decision may generate.

At the moment, this measure will only apply in the United States, so it is still unknown if in Mexico the wholesale chain will also remain closed these days.

