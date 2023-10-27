Cosori Turbo Blaze: Amazon’s best-selling air fryer is now 40% faster and more efficient

Cosori air fryers are by far the best sellers on Amazon and are among the best sellers in Spain. Now the specialized brand has launched its new model, the Cosori Turbo Blaze.

We have an air fryer with 6 liter capacity and a new DC motor which not only reduces cooking time, but also offers an energy improvement. The Cosori Turbo Blaze is a high-end model that aspires to become a candidate for the best air fryer of the moment.

1,725W motor to cook in the shortest time





The Cosori Turbo Blaze comes with a 1,725W DC motor that promises a cooking time up to 46% shorter than regular air fryers. In this case they use their own Cosori CP158 model as a comparison.

At a design level, the Turbo Blaze follows the lines of other fryers, with a compact body of 34 x 30 centimeters and a capacity of 6 liters, which according to the brand is correct for a family of 4 to 5 members.

It has a non-stick and removable tray, along with a touch screen on top with which we can select between five fan speeds and nine functions.

In terms of efficiency, the Turbo Blaze promises a 40% saving in energy consumption. Another quite relevant aspect when we purchase an appliance. Although in this case it is not specified which model this percentage of savings is obtained from.





Using the Vesync mobile application you can control wirelessly and program different functions. A recipe book is included with more than 110 recipes, with details of times and temperatures.

Versions and price of the Cosori Turbo Blaze

The Cosori Turbo Blaze is now available in Spain at an official price of 169,99 euros. It comes to our market with the distributor Ziclotech, which sells it along with an ebook with recipes created by professional chefs. Additionally, a metal rack and five skewers are offered.

