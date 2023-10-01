A few weeks ago we told you about the success on social networks of a great song created by Corxea/SpaceRonin7, a well-known League of Legends streamer who has had some moments in the history of the Chilean Internet. And those who read his name will surely immediately remember when he was arrested by the police during a live broadcast after a strange and crazy stream or when he went to the Riot Games offices in Chile to ask for a permanent suspension to be lifted. Cases so remembered that even a Chilean channel did a report on it.

But in a twist of history, the streamer, now far from controversies, has been repeating himself regularly on our social networks in recent months with a rather catchy musical theme, which has to do with Tao Pai Pai, his flying trunk and go well well far away, the creation of the Chilean streamer that you can listen to below and which has had an excellent reception among his followers.

EXTENDED SYMPHONIC VERSION

But when we were already managing to get the song out of our heads, Corxea has published on his Tik Tok profile an extended and symphonic version of the “hit” in collaboration with @Cuarteto Brontë, which in less than 24 hours already has 300 thousand views, numbers that any brand or company would like. You can see the version below:

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord