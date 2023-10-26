“The Siaarti Congress offers us a great opportunity to facilitate the process of scientific updating thanks to which we anesthetists and resuscitators can improve the quality of life of patients”. This was stated to Adnkronos Salute by Andrea Cortegiani, head of the Scientific Committee of the Italian Society of Anaesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care, at a conference in Rome.

“This appointment is different from the others – states Cortegiani who is also associate professor of Anesthesiology at the Palermo Polyclinic – because we have tried to facilitate the updating process with complex topics that wink at innovative instruments, increasingly advanced technologies, to arrive at increasingly targeted and qualified care for our patients. To do this, a conference was needed that had these characteristics and that would allow a scientific update with some of the most important international and national experts on these topics, at 360 degrees, in all branches of our discipline to bring members into contact with these innovations for an increasingly effective scientific update”.

Technology “is increasingly helping operating medicine, intensive care, emergencies in general – underlines Cortegiani – as well as hyperbaric therapy, pain medicine and in the phenotyping of treatments. This means that innovative tools allow us to be specific in treating the conditions of each patient, which we must take into account in order to be effective. These are years of upheaval in our discipline: in this sense, the congress is a professional advancement that allows us to provide better, more effective treatments in shorter times. rapid, but which from our point of view is certainly stimulating in the sense that we must keep up with the changes, try to capitalize on them and in such a way as to positively advance our capacity for treatment”.