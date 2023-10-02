Whoever finds a friend finds a… mouse, or at least this happened to me with him Scimitar Elite Wireless Of Corsair: part mouse, part additional keyboard.

Unfortunately, anyone who plays knows this: mouse and keyboard are sometimes not particularly comfortable to use, especially if the function we need is very far from the WASD keys and we have to let go to press another key or, worse, a combination of two.

After all, Windows and its desktop applications aren’t easy either, with shortcuts that often require the combination of two or three buttons at opposite ends of the keyboard to work. To get around the problem, several companies offer somewhat bizarre controllers that extend the typical functions of a mouse or a joypad with several additional buttons and Corsair’s Scimitar, in some way, falls into the category.

WIRED AND WIRELESS: HERE IS CORSAIR SCIMITAR ELITE WIRELESS

The new version of the Scimitar is, as the name suggests, wireless: inside there is a battery that can be recharged – according to Corsair traditions – even while using the peripheral: just set the wired mode with a appropriate selector on the bottom and connect the mouse to the computer. Charging lasts approximately 90 minutes and guarantees autonomy that can go up to 150 hours, but which clearly depends on the intensity of use. As for the possibilities of wireless connection, we can opt for the proprietary button transceiver (which connects to a USB port and is almost invisible) or for the Bluetooth mode, which we can use with some limitations on devices in which other communication ports are missing .

However, it is in the proprietary Slipstream Wireless mode that we can exploit the device in the best way, taking advantage of the 26,000 dpi sensor and the polling speed which reaches 2000 Hz, double compared to the 1000 Hz normally considered optimal for this value.

The most notable aspect of this mouse is the side mini-keyboard positioned on its left side and, therefore, easily controlled with the thumb of the right hand

It goes without saying that, as we have said and repeated several times in the past, the increasingly higher resolutions of the sensors are not actually of much use, but if nothing else they should increase the precision with which the mouse can detect the most rapid movements of our hand. In this case, Corsair claims that the Scimitar Elite Wireless is capable of correctly picking up accelerations up to 50G, but being able to verify this is unfortunately beyond my human faculties.

ADAPTABLE AND MULTIFUNCTIONAL

The most notable aspect of this mouse is the side mini-keyboard positioned on its left side and, therefore, easily controlled with the thumb of the right hand. Left-handed people who still insist on using the mouse with their left hand, unfortunately, should leave it alone: ​​for them, a specially designed version of the peripheral would be needed, with all the shapes reversed. The keypad can be moved forwards or backwards with an Allen screwdriver supplied: the release mechanism is accessible through a slot positioned next to the sensor lens (it is rather difficult to confuse the two slots, but… to avoid damage, be careful! )

Charging lasts approximately 90 minutes and guarantees autonomy that can go up to 150 hours, but which clearly depends on the intensity of use

The possibility of choosing the exact position of the keypad in relation to the fingertip of the thumb is very welcome, given that a few millimeters are enough to make the first or last column of buttons inconveniently accessible. By customizing the device, however, the problem does not arise at all. Given the position, the classic “forward” and “back” buttons have been sacrificed, but nothing prevents us from assigning the same functions to two buttons on the keypad (and that’s exactly what we did before writing this review).

To each button we can assign everything: a single keyboard button or a combination of multiple keys, a language selector, a typical mouse function (such as the aforementioned forward and back buttons, side scrolling, but also sniper mode), composing a text, launching an application or a specific macro. All this, together with the lighting effect of the Corsair logo on the back, using the usual iCue software. Using the program may seem a little difficult for beginners, because they have to understand the logic of the assignments and profiles, but a few hours of application are enough to learn. Corsair allows you to store up to three different profiles directly on the device, allowing us to use them on other computers other than ours.

SOME SMALL ASPERITIES

For some reason, when we try peripherals we always run into some small doubts. We were saying a little while ago that it is also possible to assign button combinations to the keys: it came naturally to us to create a profile also for “work” use and, if for the classic copy, cut, paste functions (ctrl+C, +X and +V) there were no problems, when we tried to assign the Alt+Print combination to a button (which stores the contents of only the current window in the clipboard) a problem occurred: the “Keystroke” option does not incorporate the pressing these two buttons together, perhaps due to the latest Windows 11 news regarding Print, so we had to resort to a nice work-around: record a macro with the succession of the Alt and Print keys, and then move the events in order to simulate the contemporary pressure. In fact, the macro recorder is smart enough to record the start and end of a key press as different events, so it wasn’t difficult to simulate this combination. Strange, considering that even hypothetically more demanding situations such as pressing Win+Tab (to open the window selection) are handled correctly.

IN CONCLUSION

According to our scales, the Scimitar Elite Wireless weighs exactly 113 grams. It doesn’t fall into the super-lightweight category by right, but it’s only 10 grams more than Logitech’s acclaimed G502X, a remarkable achievement for a wireless mouse. Compared to other models, such as the good old Nightsword also from Corsair, the aforementioned G502X or even the Rog Harp Ace from ASUS, it is over a centimeter shorter, which makes it a little more rounded and more pleasing to those He has small hands.

Those who don’t fall into this category, however, will probably have to get used to not placing the entire palm of their hand on the back of the device, simply because they won’t be able to do it. It’s not a problem since you get used to it easily, but those who are used to gripping their mouse firmly and feeling the back of it across the entire area of ​​their palm will find it a little more difficult. Having said that, we really liked it and have no hesitation in recommending it, especially to those who will benefit greatly from the convenience of the side keypad.

Vote: 8.2

