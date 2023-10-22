We have tested this CORSAIR mouse and this has been our experience after several weeks of use.

The CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless has a symmetrical design

The world of video games is increasingly competitive and demanding, and players need to have the best peripherals to obtain maximum performance. One of the most important elements is the mouse, which It must be precise, comfortable and with a response time as low as possible. In this sense, the CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless is presented as an ideal option for lovers of the FPS, MOBA and Battle Royale genres.

The CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless is a high-end mouse that aims to offer an unmatched gaming experience. Its ultralight design allows for greater agility and control, while Its optical sensor guarantees millimeter precision. In addition, it has a long-lasting battery. And best of all, being wireless freedom of movement is total. Regarding the latter, it can be connected via Bluetooth or through SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, which stands out for having a latency of less than 1 ms, as well as a higher signal intensity. That said, and before starting the analysis, we want to thank CORSAIR for sending us a unit.

Technical specifications

CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26K optical sensor (26,000 DPI). Up to 50G accelerationConnectivity: USB cable, Bluetooth and SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS (2.4 GHz)Grip type: allMemory profile: 1Autonomy: up to 34 hours by SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and up to 100 hours by Bluetooth2,000 Hz polling rate5 programmable buttonsWeight: 60 gramsCable USB Type A to USB Type C 1.8 metersCompatible with Windows 10/11 and macOS 10.15 or higher

Box contents and first impressions

Before talking about the contents of the box, it is worth mentioning that the CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless it is not cheapand this may put many off, but we must keep in mind that, as we have mentioned before, it is a high-end mouse that has the latest in technology. We are talking about a recommended price of 149.99 euros. Now, we will surely see it on sale on more than one occasion, so it will be possible to get it for less than the RRP.

CORSAIR remains faithful when we talk about what the CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless contains, so the yellow and black so characteristic of the brand could not be missing, with a large image of the mouse on the cover, while on the back there is a brief description of everything it offers.

Inside we find the mouse placed in a paper bag, along with the USB type C to USB type A cable, the 2.4 GHz receiver (SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS) and the warranty guide. The cable is braidedmeasures 1.8 meters in length and It is made with quality materials.

When you take the mouse out of the box, it is surprising that it is so light, especially if we take into account that it has a rechargeable battery. It only weighs 60 grams. The first sensation when you have it in your hand is one of fragility, but that doesn’t mean it is. For the rest, say that it feels very well put together, there is no play or noise from any piece that matches and moves. Therefore, here we can only say CORSAIR has done a good job.

El CORSAIR M75 Air Wireless It has five programmable buttons, and two of them are on the left side. They are large and well located. This, together with the good ergonomics of the mouse, makes the hand position very natural when using it.

On the right side there is no button, being completely smooth. Just like on the left side, here There is also no rubber grip to improve grip. This may be something that more than one person misses, but it is also true that it would increase the weight.

Just below the two buttons at the top we find the USB type C port. The USB cable is connected here to charge the battery. Also, between the two main buttons, there is the scroll wheel that At the same time it also acts as a button if we press it.

If we turn the mouse over we can see that It has Teflon to improve movement when we move it on the surface of the table or mat. Next to the sensor there is a button that is used to turn the CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless on/off and choose the connection mode, which can be Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz (SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS).

Usage experience

Although this mouse is optimized for FPS and MOBA type games, We could say that it is very versatile, so it is also suitable for any other genre and even for work, although it is not designed for the latter. It is not only precise and customizable, but also very comfortable. Thus, it can be used for many hours in a row without tiring your hand. This, along with the CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons, which They have zero delay on each click, makes it perfect for competitive games, as well as all those where every millisecond counts, for example, Counter Strike 2 or Overwatch 2, among others. Yes indeed, the switches are a bit noisybut you get used to it quickly.

When talking about a wireless mouse, it is very important to take into account the battery life. Well, here is the CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless. According to CORSAIR, it can last up to 100 hours if we connect it via Bluetooth, and about 34 hours via SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS. Regardless of the type of connection, response time is minimal, if not imperceptible. Now, when it comes to playing we could say that the best thing to do is to connect it via SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS. This technology offers a connection with a delay of less than 1 ms, in addition to retransmitting inputs twice as fast as competing mice that connect via 2.4 GHz RF. The only bad thing is the autonomy, which plummets . In our case, after having tested the mouse for several weeks, we can say that the hours of use with a full charge that CORSAIR gives are in line with reality.

Returning to the topic of ergonomics, it is worth mentioning that this mouse has a classic design that is very well thought out, making it very comfortable regardless of grip type. In fact, CORSAIR makes it clear in the technical specifications that it is compatible with any grip. This is another point in its favor.

CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless

At the level of customization we have not missed anything. You can easily program the buttons, change the DPI and much more. All this is done using the iCUE software. Yes indeed, For this program to detect the CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless, you must connect it with a cable. As long as we have it connected wirelessly we will not be able to adjust anything.

iCUE software

iCUE is a key piece to get the most out of the CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless. This software It is available for Windows and macOS. In our case, since we already had said program installed, we got a notice to download a module that is essential to install if we want to have access to all the mouse settings.

Unlike other COSAIR gaming mice, this It does not have RGB lighting, so in iCUE we will not find anything related to this topic. What we can do is configure the key assignment to our likingadjust sensor sensitivity, calibrate the surface, set the polling rate, schedule sleep mode so that the CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless turns off only after X minutes, turn the tutorial on/off, view the battery status, update firmware and much more.

CORSAIR has been improving this software for a long time and we can only works really well. Allows you to customize the mouse easily and intuitively. It is not a program overloaded with menus that can create confusion and complicate everything. Rather the complete opposite. Everything is visible and accessible with the click of a mouse. Furthermore, it hardly consumes any resources while running in the background. Now, we can disable automatic startup so that it does not open automatically when Windows starts.

Is the CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless worth it?ProsGood autonomyVery light and comfortableThe sensor is very precisePersonalizationConsSomewhat high priceFew buttonsIt does not have a dedicated button to change the sensitivityConclusionsThe CORSAIR M75 AIR Wireless stands out for being a high-end gaming mouse that will meet expectations of the most demanding players. From its ergonomic design to its 26,000 DPI sensor and dual connectivity, every aspect has been carefully designed to deliver a superior gaming experience. Although its price may be a barrier for some, those looking for the best in terms of performance and customization will find that the M75 AIR Wireless justifies every euro invested.

