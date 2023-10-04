The new branded gaming (and not only) keyboard is arriving on the Italian market Corsair: we’re talking about K70 CORE which, as its name suggests, focuses on essence and practicality without forgetting the style and quality that has always distinguished this brand. Undoubtedly, the visual impact makes the difference here, also considering an important tactile feeling as a mechanical keyboard, in fact, you perceive it by using it and not just by looking at it.

Feeling Tattile

The first “ship” or Frigate that the privateers make available to us is the K70 CORE which aims for a “smooth” effect, smooth in the true sense of the word: in fact, clicking on the keys feels like a sort of “mat” that muffles the hard and heavy sound of the classic RGB mechanical keyboards that the market offers; this is possible thanks to the switch ins RED linear and two layers of foam that absorb the impact of the keys made of soft plastic.

The effect you perceive, having it in your hands, is that of dealing with a premium product despite the entry price of the keyboard which is on the market below €99.99. Top right a practical knurled plastic rotor stands outcon three LED inserts: the practical wheel is programmable and allows in combination with the iCUE program (the famous control software for Corsair devices). Thanks to iCUE and at the reference wheel you can pre-load your writing, gaming and other profiles by mapping key by key according to your needs.

Not only that: thanks to the rotor and the practical iCUE button to its left, you can recall the system “on the fly”. and choose to customize it to the maximum, depending on the needs that the game of the moment requires of you. Everything is to the advantage of the player who immediately feels at the center of attention.

Construction of the “ship”

How do you build such a premium product at a low cost? Well the K70 CORE it is made of aluminium, top quality plastic for the keys with an internal shock-absorbing system that allows for semi-indestructibility even when placed under strong pressure (in our case we really mistreated it and yes, it came out unscathed).

The aluminum base allows the application of wrist rest using magnetsalthough it is not supplied, a problem that can be avoided by purchasing it separately from the manufacturer. Inside we find 7 layers of different elements that make up the product in its essence: note the RGB lighting system which, as on all Corsair products, never disappoints.

There are no external USB ports for connecting external devices, but a wired connection with USB 3.0+. the control rotor o “rudder” as we nicknamed it (yes, we like playing with nautical words! Ed.) allows you to control the volume of the media you are listening to and in that case the color of the internal LEDs will be white. In the keyboard light control itself it will become Red, intense green when you want to scroll the vertical page you are visiting and dark yellow for horizontal movement. The whole thing is completed by the blue that manages the zoom on the page. To activate the functions, simply press the FN + F12 key.

K70 CORE in dobloni d’oro

To put it in technical terms, the first Corsair Frigate, which attacks the market with a truly interesting starting price, surprised us in a positive way and quite a bit. Not only the K70 CORE is beautiful to look at but it is also tremendously functionalto the point that even in a work studio where several people are banging on the keys, its presence is felt, but delicately, like a sailing ship glides smoothly over the waves.

In game it reveals all the precision and style that a mechanical keyboard must have, with nothing to envy of its bigger sisters. Of course, some compromise is a must: for example the aforementioned absence of the palm rest and the lack of external USB ports, are two small elements that may be worth giving up to have a keyboard in your hand that is sold at a basic price but which has a clearly marked quality/price ratio. in favor of quality.