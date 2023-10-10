Suara.com – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) summoned the Acting Director General of Mineral and Coal at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Muhammad Idris Froyoto Sihite today, Tuesday (10/10/2023). He was summoned as a witness in the corruption case of cutting performance allowances (tukin) at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources which cost the state IDR 27.6 billion.

Head of the KPK News Section, Ali Fikri, said that Idris Sihite was summoned for the suspect Priyo Andi Gularso as the Treasury Subdivision/PPSPM.

“Today (10/10) the examination of witnesses for criminal acts of corruption related to the payment of employee performance allowances within the Directorate General of Mineral and Coal, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources for the 2020-2022 Fiscal Year, for the suspect PAG (Priyo),” said Ali through information received by Suara.com, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

The examination was carried out at the Jakarta Corruption Eradication Committee’s Red and White Building. Idris Sihite was also at the location.

Also read: As a key witness in the extortion case of KPK leaders, IPW reveals the relationship between Commissioner Irwan Anwar, SYL and Firli Bahuri

Idris was previously questioned by the KPK Supervisory Board regarding allegations of communicating with KPK Deputy Chairman Johanis Tanak. Based on the decision of the KPK Supervisory Board, the two communications did not violate ethics.

However, KPK Dewas member Albertina Ho expressed a different view or dissenting opinion, emphasizing that Idris’ communication with Tanak had been legally proven to violate ethics.

It is known that the Corruption Eradication Commission named 10 suspects in the corruption case of cutting performance allowances at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. The suspects, Priyo Andi Gularso (Treasury Subdivision/PPSPM), Novian Hari Subagio (Commitment Making Officer), Lernhard Febian Sirait (PPK Staff), Abdullah, (Expenditure Treasurer), and Christa Handayani Pangaribowo (Expenditure Treasurer).

Then, Haryat Prasetyo (PPK), Beni Arianto (SPM Operator), Hendi (Bill Examiner), Rokhmat Annashikhah (PPABP), and Maria Febri Valentine (Accounting Recorder). In this case, the suspects jointly manipulated performance allowances, ultimately causing state financial losses of IDR 27.6 billion.

Also Read: Suddenly Easier to Talk, Metro Jaya Police Chief Keeps Silence on Extortion Case of KPK Leaders