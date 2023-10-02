Suara.com – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said there was an attempt to obstruct the investigation into alleged corruption at the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) which dragged the name of the Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

Head of the KPK News Section, Ali Fikri, previously said that it was suspected that someone had ordered the removal of documents containing records of the flow of money from a suspect in this case. Ali then said that the document was allegedly damaged by tearing it.

“The suspicion is that it was then torn up, destroyed, that is,” said Ali at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Monday (2/10/2023).

Because of this action, the Corruption Eradication Committee experienced difficulties in investigating this case.

“Because this document (which was destroyed) is related to the case we are currently investigating, this means that what we should have obtained as evidence is difficult, even though we already have sufficient initial evidence to move forward with the investigation process,” said Ali.

To follow up on the alleged obstruction of the investigation, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned three witnesses, namely two former employees of the anti-corruption agency Febri Diansyah, and Rasamala Aritonang, as well as former ICW researcher Donal Fariz.

However, of the three people who were summoned, only Febri and Rasamala came to answer the investigator’s summons. Both of them were summoned because they had been lawyers for Minister of Agriculture Syahrul, when the corruption case was still under investigation.

Febri and Rasamala have denied that they are suspected of obstructing the KPK investigation process.

“There are several issues that are confusingly linked to the disappearance of evidence or the like. Because it was mentioned in several previous reports, the Corruption Eradication Committee spokesperson once said that there was an effort to eliminate documents at the Ministry of Agriculture. We also only just found out about this through existing reports, so “We emphasize that if there are issues like that, they are false issues,” said Febri.

He admitted that they only became Syahrul’s legal representatives when the corruption case was under investigation. When they became legal representatives, they not only worked for Syahrul as a person, but also for the Ministry of Agriculture. They carried out mapping of corruption-prone points in the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Of course we have to carry out an assessment of what is actually happening here (Ministry of Agriculture). When we carry out the assessment, we find several vulnerable points and we provide several recommendations,” he said.

“The recommendation will definitely have a bigger impact on the institution. So no matter what, the recommendation will definitely have an impact on the institution. And we don’t want the legal assistance provided or the assessment carried out to stop at just the personal aspect,” he said.