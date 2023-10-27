Suara.com – The Supervisory Board of the Corruption Eradication Commission (Dewas KPK) opened the opportunity to summon former aide to KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri, Kevin Egananta Joshua and aide to former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

“It is possible that we will not only summon Mr. FB’s former aide (Firli Bahuri), but also Mr. SYL’s aide,” said KPK Dewas Member Syamsuddin Haris to journalists at the KPK Building C1, Jakarta, Friday (27/10/2023).

Not only that, two suspects in corruption cases at the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan), Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture Kasdi Subagyono and Director of Agricultural Equipment and Machinery of the Ministry of Agriculture, Muhammad Hatta, also have the opportunity to be summoned by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Council.

The summons to a number of parties is related to two cases of alleged ethical violations. Namely, the first meeting between KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri and SYL when he was minister of agriculture.

Kevin Egananta Joshua, aide to Corruption Eradication Commission Chairman Firli Bahuri, was present to answer the call of investigators from the Corruption Sub-Directorate, Special Criminal Investigation Directorate (Ditreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya, today. (Suara.com/M. Yasir)

The two cases of extortion allegedly carried out by the KPK leadership against SYL were related to corruption cases at the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Of course we can’t open it (the outline). The point is that the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) is investigating allegations of meetings between Mr. SYL and Mr. FB (Firli Bahuri), anywhere, anytime, how many times and so on,” explained Syamsuddin.

Meanwhile, on Friday (27/10/2023), the Corruption Eradication Commission Council conducted an examination of the Deputy Chairperson of the Corruption Eradication Committee, Nurul Ghufron.

Examinations should also be carried out on Firli and three other KPK leaders, namely Alexander Marwata, Johanis Tanak and Nawawi Pomolango.

However, Filri was unable to attend due to busy work. Meanwhile, Nawawi is said to be in ill condition. Then Alex Marwata and Tanak were said to be out of town.