Corporate bonds, in Italy they grow thanks to the banks

From an oscillation between the uncertainty triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the overheating caused by a sudden increase in interest rates, the business world is immersed in an extraordinary and often unstable climate. However, despite these factors, the volume of bond issuance by European companies is growing in the first nine months of 2023, suggesting perhaps unexpected buoyancy in the primary market.



The data collected by Dealogic for Il Sole 24 Ore confirm that from January to September, European companies placed bonds with a high credit rating (investment grade) for a total of 774 billion euros. This value represents a 20% increase over the same period in 2022, despite challenging economic conditions. This performance is in line with previous years and demonstrates surprising resilience.

2023 may not set records, but the results obtained are not to be underestimated, especially considering the context of rising interest rates and a continuous slowdown in companies’ extraordinary finance activities. Many of these issues were essentially refinancing transactions, with few new issues due to the low number of mergers and acquisitions. Franck Dixmier, global head of fixed income investments at Allianz Global Investors, notes that in many cases companies preferred to wait for better times rather than early renew debt that would come due in the next few years, as they had done in the past when the costs were lower or even negative.

The rise in interest rates and the relatively high costs of coupons compared to the previous period have made it more convenient for companies to avoid short-term refinancing. Furthermore, the dilution of medium-term deadlines in Europe has contributed to reducing the urgency of the refinancing for many companies.

This growth also involved companies with lower credit ratings, commonly known as “high yield”. High yield issuance increased 58% year-on-year, exceeding €60 billion. While this increase is notable, it should be noted that the values ​​for the first nine months of 2023 are still lower than the average of the previous decade, which was close to 100 billion. However, this does not seem to worry industry players, as it is not so much a lack of interest on the part of investors as a reluctance on the part of issuers to pay market interest rates.

In Italy, the trend largely mirrors that of Europe, although Italian banks have demonstrated greater dynamism. Data including financial institutions shows an 80% increase compared to the first nine months of 2022, with 47 billion euros issued. This shows that the Italian bond market is in full swing to return to its golden years, thanks in part to big banks, led by Intesa Sanpaolo, who have completed deals with higher average amounts than in the recent past.

Excluding banks, the issuance landscape was less dynamic, especially for investment grade companies, which appear to be waiting for better conditions. Emissions fell compared to 2022, falling 9% to 18.5 billion eurosand the main operations were conducted by Eni and Enel.

For companies with lower credit ratings, the recovery was probably inevitable after the partial lockdown the previous year and was not long in coming. In Italy, high yield issues amount to 12.4 billion euros, representing 20% ​​of total emissions at European level, even if they remain lower than the average of the previous decade characterized by minimum rates. Lottomatica was among the leading companies, with a 1.1 billion euro placement in two tranches in May, followed by Tim. These positive signs are encouraging, but a slowdown may be inevitable in the event of an economic recession.

