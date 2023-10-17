The man presented himself live on the Cerberus Podcast saying that he was an informant of the former agent and that he had chosen to repent

“All made up about Zalewski.” Incredible words said by a (currently only presumed) Corona source, complete with a phone call made public. Without saying his name, but showing himself on video with his face uncovered, a man tells the Cerberus Podcast that he is the person who named the Roma player in the betting case.

But above all he adds that he made everything up about the Polish full-back. “The information is false, I have no proof, I’m speaking completely nonsense. What was I hoping for? He told me that we would meet in Rome and talk about the compensation, 20 thousand euros for information without art or part. I accepted because in economic difficulty. But I understood that it is immoral.” There is currently no confirmation of the veracity of the role of the “deep throat”, but one certainty remains: as of now the Pole is not among the names of those under investigation.