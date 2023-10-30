According to the former paparazzi agent, the midfielder has been reported by a 24-year-old four times in the last six months. Him: “I don’t waste time, my lawyers will take care of it”

Massimo Cecchini

30 October – Rome

Two opposing truths and one certainty: for the moment there is nothing criminally relevant even if a file has been opened by the Parma Prosecutor’s Office. Let’s talk about what has become the case of the day on social media, namely the four complaints for stalking (in Rome, Parma and Avezzano) made by a 24-year-old Romanian escort, AG, against Lorenzo Pellegrini, captain of Roma. This was revealed by Fabrizio Corona’s website, “Dillingernews.it”, according to which it is “a story that has been going on for months”.

the complaints

—

In the “protected” interview that Corona himself gives her, the girl explains: “I attended him from mid-January until the beginning of July. She got my number from someone who knows me, word of mouth. She didn’t show up. She called me and made an appointment. I received it in an apartment in the Prati area, one of those that I find on booking and rent by the day, depending on how long I stay in Rome”. AG adds: “He’s not a good guy, I’ve filed four complaints.” The site explains that it was a law firm in the capital that introduced her, in a period from April 2023 to today, to which the girl turned to try to put an end to what, according to the complainants, would be behavior that goes well beyond the limits of the law. In the reports made to the police there would also be a request to investigate any other crimes that could be discovered by the investigators during the investigation.

code red

—

The complaints were all presented with the request to activate the so-called red code. This is the protocol that allows investigations into particularly serious cases of violence including family abuse, stalking, sexual violence, with the effect that any measures to protect the victims will be adopted more quickly. Pellegrini’s denial was furious. “I had to waste three minutes of my day to read the article published on an Instagram channel reporting fabricated news about me. However, I don’t want to waste more than three seconds disproving obvious nonsense. My lawyers will take care of it, to whom I have already given a mandate to protect the interests and above all the values ​​of me and my family. Now I have more important things to think about, given that my third child will be born soon (maybe this week, ed.). I hope that the competent authorities will act promptly to protect respectable people.”

October 30, 2023 (modified October 30, 2023 | 8:56 pm)

