“Zaniolo bet from the bench during an Italian Cup match.” The former agent, who had spoken about the Juventus midfielder at the beginning of August, also went to the police station to testify

New accusations, new names made by Fabrizio Corona as part of his investigation into football betting. After the name of Juventus’ Nicolò Fagioli was mentioned first in August, the former photographer revealed the names of Nicolò Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali through his website “Dillingernews”. According to what he reported, the two Italians would have bet on some of their team’s matches. Even in one case, that of Zaniolo, while he was on the bench during a Roma Italian Cup match. These are the words of the former king of the paparazzi on Wednesday: “Fagioli is not the only one in Serie A. Over the next few weeks, through my website Dillinger News, I will communicate the second player involved, who is very more famous than Fagioli and at the moment he plays abroad. Not only did he bet, but he did it on his own team while he was on the bench.”

accuse

—

Then Corona published the post around 5pm. And he did it on “Dillingernews”, his Instagram page. “Tonali and Zaniolo bet! At 6.00 pm the first tests on the players involved. Zaniolo even did it while he was on the bench during an Italian Cup match.” Over the next week all the evidence will be documented with audio and names”. This is the text. Around 4pm, through an Instagram story on his personal profile, Corona wrote: “The police came to pick me up at my house. I’m going to the police station in Milan”. To this he also attached an audio in which some excerpts of a conversation can be heard. In the following story, finally, he made it known that he will go to the police station as a person informed of the facts.