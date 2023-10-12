Before the accusations against Fagioli, Tonali and Zaniolo, the former king of the paparazzi had been involved and convicted in other legal cases involving protagonists from the world of football

In August he mentioned the name of the Juventus player Fagioli, accusing him of being a frequent bettor. Now he spoke of prohibited bets on football also made by Zaniolo and Tonali. However, Fabrizio Corona’s “dangerous” encounters with the world of football are numerous and began over 20 years ago, when he was the king of the paparazzi and hot photos of several VIPs ended up on his desk.

COCO ON THE BOAT

One of the most famous precedents is related to the purchase by the then CEO of Milan, Adriano Galliani, of some embarrassing photos in which there was Francesco Coco, then a Rossoneri full-back. “In July 2001 – Galliani put in the minutes, during the Corona photo-blackmail trial – I learned from a friend that there were some unpleasant photos of one of our players going around. I saw them and I thought it was appropriate to purchase them so as not to circulate them. Who were they portraying? Coco and five other boys on the deck of a boat, three naked and three wearing swimsuits. I paid 36 million lire and withheld them from Coco who, after the first protests, said nothing more.” Coco shelled out, this time directly to Corona, another 6,000 euros for some photos leaving the Hollywood while kissing an alleged trans.

TREZEGUET EI 25,000 EUROS

The French center forward, however, had been paparazzi with a woman who was not his wife and had purchased the photos from Corona for 25,000 euros. It was an extortion that Trezegol had suffered to avoid family problems. For this episode, the Supreme Court had sentenced the king of the paparazzi to five years’ imprisonment, who was taken to prison for a cumulative sentence (over 7 years).

GILARDINO ON DISCO

The current Genoa coach, at the beginning of his playing career, had given 6,000 euros to Corona to collect some photos of himself from the market after an evening at the disco “with some friends”.

ADRIANO AND THE FESTIVAL

Inter’s Brazilian striker also ended up in Corona’s net, portrayed in 6 photos during a party with some prostitutes in the garden of his house in San Fermo della Battaglia. “I would have sold those photos abroad for 350,000 euros – said Corona in court – because they demonstrated the reason for the centre-forward’s poor performance. A dear friend had given them to me and they had been taken by one of the girls present at the evening. Adriano was a regulars at parties, non-serious women, alcohol and a bad life. And those photos proved it.” Inter decided not to buy them (they were purchased in Spain for 3,000 euros) and Adriano reported the extortion.

TRIAL FOR WANDA AND BROZO

Other troubles from the world of football came to him from Brozovic and Wanda Nara. The accusation? Defamation for having published an article online in which he spoke of an alleged flirtation between the Croatian midfielder and the Argentine show girl, wife of Mauro Icardi. Brozovic, Wanda and even Perisic showed up in court in Milan to testify.

