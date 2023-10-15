Eugenio Corini, Palermo coach, had his say on Juventus, also speaking about Chiesa and the comparison with his father.

Eugenio Corinicoach, had his say on Radio Serie A. Here are his words on the Juve: “Chiesa? He was even younger than me when I arrived at Sampdoria, but the talent was already incredible. Right-footed, left-footed, great pace. He specialized first as an outside striker, then as a second striker, scoring a lot. A bit of the evolution who is having his son Federico with Allegri at Juventus.

In the role of modern playmaker, we had two extraordinary players like Jorginho and Verratti. Personally, I don’t see myself in Barella due to his offensive attitude and his quality internal being, a player who goes to play between the lines and fits in.

Guidolin had a great influence on my evolution as he pushed me to occupy different spaces in the middle of the field, freeing me from the constraints of the director. These are things you learn and then try to pass on.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Juventus world without missing any updates, stay connected to Juvenews to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 14, 2023 (modified October 14, 2023 | 5:21 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED