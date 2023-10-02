A new adventure has begun for the family of the former Nerazzurri goalkeeper in the United Arab Emirates. The son is more Inter interested than ever…

Cordaceous he moved to the United Arab Emirates with his family. For the former goalkeeperInter a new adventure has begun in the staff ofAl Nassra team in which another former Nerazzurri player now also plays: Marcelo Brozovic. The two former Nerazzurri players, among other things, are very good friends. Cordaz’s wife shared some details of their new life on social media: the house with the swimming pool, the children’s diving, the barbecues in the garden together with the Brozovics.

On social media Ambra, Cordaz’s wife, also shared images of her son’s training. The child trained at the Juventus Football Academy in Riyadh. Curious detail: he did it with the Nerazzurri shirt. (Nerazzurri) faith is not commanded…