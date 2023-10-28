The Qualifying of the 2023 Ferrari World Finals at Mugello brought out the second group, the one dedicated exclusively to the Shell Cup, and the official tests saw only one dominator: Axel Sartinger.

The driver of the Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing team stopped the clock in 1’52″015, inflicting abysmal gaps on everyone. The time that gave Sartinger pole was seized well in advance and that was enough to start in pole position.

Only the veteran Fons Scheltema had a final jolt, in which he managed to climb into second place, 263 thousandths of a second behind. The Kessel Racing driver was the only one to worry the poleman, while all the others fought for first place on the second row.

Tomas Gostner, driver of the CDP – MP Racing team, did well to get behind Erns Kirchmayr by less than a tenth of a second. A result that is not to be taken for granted, but which puts him in a good position ahead of the World Final scheduled for tomorrow at 10:00.

Both Cameron Root and Manuela Gostner were less brilliant than yesterday, fifth and sixth respectively in the official ranking of today’s qualifying. The driver of the Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo team is the first to have denoted a gap of more than 1 second from the reference time obtained by Sartinger, but he still managed to beat Manuela by 9 thousandths.

Christian Herdt-Wipper (Emil Frey Sportivo) set the seventh fastest time ahead of David Voronin (Foreign Cars Italia) and the two drivers of the Gohm – Scuderia GT team, Alexander Nussbaumer and Thomas Lofflad. The latter completed the Top 10.

Of note is the last position of John Viskup, who yesterday made a great recovery in the last heat of the Ferrari Challenge Coppa Shell which saw him move up 17 positions in just 30 minutes of the race.