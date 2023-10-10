A century to emerge from oblivion and return to new life: on the precise occasion of one hundred years since the first edition, responding to the ancestral call of the road, spectacular vintage motorbikes have come back to life for what is ideally linked, right from the name, to the “Coppa Roma – Castellammare Adriatico”.

In 1923, a regularity test was created for motorbikes and cars, with races held on 19 and 20 August: departing from Ponte Salario, in Rome, and arriving on the Adriatic, The promoters of the “Coppa Roma – Castellammare Adriatico” were Diego De Sterlich Aliprandi, a great motor enthusiast and Giacomo Acerbo, a lover of his land.

The two Abruzzo nobles then gave life to the “Coppa Acerbo”: in the following years, the motorbikes were involved in competitions organized in Pescara, in various forms and with different competitive names, with national manufacturers, from Moto Guzzi to Benelli, in addition to the four-cylinder Swallow, while among the foreign cars the Norton, Velocette and the Rudges of the “Scuderia Ferrari” stood out.

They stand out in the competition’s palmares very famous pilots, such as Piero Taruffi, Dorino Serafini and Omobono Tenni, as well as other great Italian and foreign conductors.

This year the Moto Club Castellammare Adriatico, based in Pescara and affiliated with the FMI, has decided to compete in a real adventure, to celebrate one hundred years since the first time, organizing a regularity race on a route of almost 300 kilometres, with the competing bikes divided into three categories.

For the centenary edition a truly exceptional parterre was set up, given that At the start there were some motorbikes that were also centenary, in particular a Harley-Davidson model F from 1919, a Sunbeam model 5 from 1926 and a Moto Guzzi model Sport 15 from 1931, which together with their respective owners have already participated several times in the “Cannonball” in the USA, the most famous motorcycle competition pre-war world.

The other protagonists were no exception either: apart from a small share of “guests” with vehicles from the 1960s, all vehicles were selected from the most representative brands of world production by 1943.

The participants, thirty in total as in 1923, including four women, came from all the regions of Italy as well as from abroad, with ages ranging from 23 years of the youngest competitor to 82 of an enthusiastic veteran who, aboard his Moto Guzzi Sport 15, returned to Rome from Pescara still in the saddle, accompanied by the other members of the family, obviously all motorcyclists.

Wonderful then the Austrian Roland Grossbicher, driving a 1924 Raleigh Super Sport model 6, with her truly glamorous period clothing; Also present was a large team of Ariels, as well as an Excelsion Manxman and a Velocette KSS.

The departure took place from the municipal park of Monterotondo under a leaden sky, with the roaring snake that crossed the two ancient consular roads Salaria and Tiburtina, connected by the Apennine Abruzzo and Appulo-Sannitico state road, as well as by the Subequana Valley,

The refreshment stops were kindly offered by the municipal administrations of Cittaducale (RI), at Lake Sinizzo in San Demetrio Ne’ Vestini (AQ) and Popoli (PE), while thanks to the initiative of Ezio D’Amato, the time control of Popoli was carried out in Corradino D’Ascanio’s birthplace… another tribute to the history of Italian motoring!

The route was covered in around hours, including stops: apart from a rain shower in the middle of the day, the weather was kind to the participants, while the motorcycles showed an enviable state of health, given that apart from temporary failures which were promptly resolved with roadside interventions, only one did not complete the route.

The finish line of the competition was at Villa Acerbo in Caprara d’Abruzzo, where there was a warm welcome from the Mayor of Spoltore and the managers of the Pro-Loco; then through the streets of the ancient circuit and the city center, the participants arrived at the Aurum – the idea factory, made available by the Municipal Administration of Pescara, where they found the Councilor for Culture Maria Rita Carota waiting for them, for an official greeting to the participants.

During the final banquet, and in the presence of the regional leaders of the Italian Motorcycle Federation, Massimo Mansueti, president of the “Libero Liberati – Paolo Pileri” Moto Club of Terni and part of his organizing staff of the “Motogiro d’Italia” who collaborated greatly to the realization of the event, the cups and awards were awarded to the competitors and the project by artist Renzo Jarno Vandi was presented.

Fifty years ago, in 1973, the maestro Federico Fellini gave us “Amarcord”, the story of his youth and his Romagna, land of motors: among the most characteristic characters there was a crazy motorcyclist, called “Darkness” due to the roar of the engine, which suddenly emerged in the film just as it appeared in the streets of Rimini in the 1930s: the sculptor Vandi dedicated his project to “Scurezza”, presenting the prototype during the evening, enlivened by the performance of the master tenor Paolo Zinno .

Before the final greetings, the impressions of the participants were collected: in unanimous opinion, the combination of such a long journey that crosses territories of poignant beauty, to do on bikes unique in history, coat of arms and charm, makes this event truly unique.

The vintage motorbike, together with the entire historical motoring movement, increasingly belongs to the culture and history of our territories, with Lazio and Abruzzo ideal regions for “Slow Travel”, that two-wheeled tourism that induces an immersive experience in all respects.

Also for these premises, as well as for the organization which proved to be precise and efficient, the “Coppa Roma – Castellammare Adriatico” aims to forge ahead and become an unmissable event for all fans: you can already mark the dates of the 2024 edition in your diary, which will take place from 6 to 8 September.