(Adnkronos) – “According to the perception of the pulmonologists interviewed, after the pandemic there was a greater sensitivity of the Italian population towards COPD and this attention pushes people to go to the specialist”. Thus Gadi Schoenheit, vice president of Doxa Pharma, on the sidelines of the press conference organized in Milan by GSK, during which the results of the survey on COPD conducted by the research institute, which involved 100 pulmonologists, were presented.