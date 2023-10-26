“The report showed that women are more attentive than men to the disease, to the importance of arriving at a diagnosis, but above all to correct and constant treatment”. Thus Pierachille Santus, professor of Respiratory Diseases at the University of Milan and director of the Pneumology Unit of the L. Sacco hospital in Milan, on the sidelines of the press conference organized in Milan by GSK, during which the results of the survey conducted by Doxa Pharma, which involved 100 pulmonologists, regarding the topic of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.