The crucial appointment with the COP28, scheduled for November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Scientists say that the 2023 it will almost certainly be the hottest year on record, and in the meantime time is running out to keep global warming below 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels, as foreseen by the Paris Agreement decided at COP21.

Today at Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi, Razan Al Mubarak, COP28’s @HLCChampions moderated a Ministerial discussion focusing on accelerating transformative nature outcomes across the Action Agenda. #COP28 #UniteActDeliver #PreCOP pic.twitter.com/gneMELvnyW — COP28 UAE (@COP28_UAE) October 31, 2023

The United Nations conference on climate change has been held every year since 1995. These summits are an important time for world leaders, policy makers, experts, to discuss the climate crisis globally.

The annual conferences bring together those who 30 years ago signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), an international environmental treaty that addresses climate change.

All UN member states are signatories to the UNFCCC, as are Palestine, the Cook Islands and Niue. The Holy See is also an observer of the treaty. Virtually every nation, country or state in the world is involved, for a total of 197 signatory parties.

Every year, representatives of each Party meet to discuss action on climate change at the Conference of the Parties, or COP.

The fortnight of negotiations will kick off with the World Climate Action Summit on 1 and 2 December, which will bring together heads of state and government and civil society leaders.

Il thematic program it includes days dedicated to finance, energy and nature, and this year we will also have a day dedicated to health. The final negotiations are scheduled for 11 and 12 December, but probably, as has already happened on other occasions, the final agreement will be signed with some delay.

The presidency of COP28 entrusted to an oilman

The president designated by the United Arab Emirates is Sultan Al Jaber, the country’s special envoy for climate change for the last three years. He is also the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), a position many consider incompatible with leading the world’s response to the climate crisis.

After his nomination was announced earlier this year, more than 130 European and US lawmakers wrote to the United Nations, the President of the European Commission and Biden calling for his withdrawal.

The most important topics will concern progress towards the Paris objectives, the acceleration of the transition to clean energy sources to cut greenhouse gas emissions before 2030, the

transferring funds for climate action from richer to poorer countries and working on a new agreement for developing countries.